Applying Legal Agreements to Smart Contracts

Was it irresponsible of us to state that Taproot would “enable smart contract deployment”? Maybe it was. Bitcoin received its first major network upgrade since 2012, and users and publications alike are still trying to figure out what Taproot means for the ecosystem. To complicate the picture even further, Layer 1 received the changes and new tools. However, the upgrade will benefit wallets, other services, and Layer 2 solutions like the Lightning Network. And the changes will come gradually, as developers experiment with these new tools.

