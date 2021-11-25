Stefon Diggs: Mom won't pick between him and brother Trevon on Thanksgiving

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be hoping for a big outing on the national prime-time stage his team will face the New Orleans Saints on.

With many watching around the Superdome in New Orleans and many more doing so around the world on Thursday… his mom will be amongst the latter group, not at the game.

Why? Well, she can’t play favorites, right?

Diggs’ brother, cornerback Trevon Diggs from the Dallas Cowboys, also plays on Thanksgiving in a separate game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Earlier this week, Diggs explained how the family is handling the affair.

“When I was in the league by myself, my mom would probably come to my game,” Diggs said. “She’s going to sit on the couch for this one.”

“I would feel it if she showed a little favoritism on Thanksgiving,” Diggs joked.

