Novak Djokovic is at Turin, to take part in the 2021 ATP Finals. The world no. 1 is the top seed in the tournament that grants participation only to the top 8 singles and doubles ATP players. Djokovic has had a glorious year. He has won 5 titles, which included grand slam trophies from Australia, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon. The other titles include Belgrade 2 Open and the Paris Masters. He is in his 347th week as world no. 1 and will be ending this year as the world no. 1 for a record 7th time.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO