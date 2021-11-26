ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 52 people are dead after a Russian coal mine fire in Siberia — the deadliest in over a decade

By Hilary Brueck
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbrMn_0d71K6yJ00
The Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo in the Kuznetsk Coal Basin in Kemerovo, Siberia. Maxim Kiselev\TASS via Getty Images
  • 46 miners and 6 rescuers were killed in a Siberian coal mine fire.
  • It's the deadliest coal mining disaster Russia's seen in more than a decade.
  • The coal mine director has been arrested, along with 2 others. They are suspected of skirting safety rules.

A coalmine fire in Russia's vast Siberian coal basin has suffocated, trapped, and killed 52 people, leaving "no survivors" underground, a source told Russian state media on Thursday.

The Listvyazhnaya coalmine, in Belovo, caught fire on Thursday, spreading smoke throughout the facility. The fire was likely caused by a methane explosion, Russian state media agency Tass said.

At least 46 miners and six rescue personnel died of carbon monoxide poisoning, as they were trapped more than 800 feet underground, the Associated Press said. 239 other workers managed to escape the disaster, but at least 49 of them were taken to the hospital, with issues including smoke poisoning, per the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5qeI_0d71K6yJ00
Emergency paramedics enter the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo on November 25, 2021. TASS via Getty Images

"Impact. Air. Dust. And then, we smelled gas and just started walking out, as many as we could," miner Sergey Golubin said on TV after he escaped the fire. "We didn't even realize what happened at first, and took some gas in."

Three people — including the director of the coal mine and his deputy — have been arrested on suspicion of violating industrial safety rules, Reuters reported.

"The president offers deep condolences to the families of coal miners who died," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kemerovo region, which is Russia's coal capital, has declared three days of mourning. This is the deadliest explosion to hit the area since 2010, when more than 90 people were killed at the Raskadskaya mine.

Comments / 1

Related
Star-Tribune

More than 50 reported dead in Siberia coal mine accident

More than 50 people were reported to have died Thursday after smoke filled a Siberian coal mine and a rescue effort ended in tragedy. Senior managers at the mine in Russia's Kemerovo region had been detained for suspected safety violations, after the latest deadly accident to hit the country's vast mining industry.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Fourteen Dead, Dozens Missing In Siberia Coal Mine Accident

At least 11 miners and three rescuers died Thursday and dozens were missing following an accident that saw a Siberian coal mine filled with smoke, regional authorities said. Later in the day, rescuers were forced to call off a search for the missing due to the threat of an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mining#Coal Mine#Accident#Russian#Siberian#Tass#The Associated Press#Reuters#Kemerovo
The Independent

President of Belarus offers to host Russian nuclear weapons

The longtime president of Belarus said Tuesday that his country would be ready to host Russian nuclear weapons if NATO moves U.S. atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe.In an interview, President Alexander Lukashenko also said for the first time that he recognizes the Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia and plans to visit it soon. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that the West regards as illegal. Lukashenko made the remarks as he moves to cement ties with Russia, his main ally and sponsor, amid tensions with the West over his disputed reelection last year...
POLITICS
AFP

US warns Russia of 'high-impact' sanctions if it invades Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had seen "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said he wanted "concrete agreements" from NATO that it would not expand eastwards. Blinken accused Moscow of massing "tens of thousands of additional combat forces" near Ukraine's border as he geared up for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the crisis. "We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, plans include efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations," Blinken said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia's capital Riga.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

How Russia could win World War 3... in just minutes: A deadly cloud of debris raced towards the International Space Station - after Russia blew up its own satellite to show its might. The terrifying problem? Our forces rely on space tech to defend us

Just before 7am GMT on Monday, the seven astronauts on the International Space Station were abruptly woken up. A terrifying cloud of debris was hurtling in their direction - travelling at speeds of up to 17,500mph. Audio between Houston Mission Control in Texas and the station 250 miles above Earth...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Passenger 'kills himself' during flight from Egypt: Man, 48, is found dead in toilet, forcing emergency landing

A passenger onboard a flight from Egypt to Russia allegedly killed himself in the plane's toilet, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Cairo. Russian Alexander Dokshin, 48, was found unconscious inside the lavatory shortly after the S7 Airlines flight took off from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on its journey to the Russian city of Samara.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
Insider

Insider

202K+
Followers
18K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy