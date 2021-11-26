Over 400 turkey sandwiches served to troops on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The USO brought food and games to service members training at Camp Devil Dog in Jacksonville. They say it’s a way to let these troops know they’re always there for them.

For many of these service members, it’s their first time away from home during the holidays and this was a way to make their Thanksgiving brighter.

“It’s important for the USO to make sure that our service members know that we’re always there for them. We’re always by their side, throughout their entire career from beginning to end, we want to ensure that we’re always connecting service members to family, home, and country,” said Center Operations Supervisor for the USO in Jacksonville, Megan Boggs.

These Marines are entry-level coming straight out of Bootcamp. This was a way for them to relax and have fun with their fellow brothers.

“For these Marines who are in their entry-level pipeline of training, they don’t have that opportunity to be with their families, they’re here with their secondary families that they joined the Marine Corps,” said Captain Hotel Company Commander, Jelani Staine.

Over 400 turkey sandwiches were served to the ones who serve us. These marines also got a chance to play video games and cornhole.

“To me and my fellow brothers. It’s a day that we get to kind of hang out outside the work environment and to be able to be together,” said Private First Class, Timothy Saunders.

The USO set up around 9:30. They were also out at Camp Geiger showing support to the troops there. They have lots of events coming up soon. But, this Thanksgiving, they say they’re excited to be here taking care of these service members.

“We’re really excited to be out here and hang out with everyone. And it really brings us joy in the service members’ choice to know that, hey, they’re appreciated on the holidays. And we always want to be there for them,” said Boggs.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to the USO, check out their website here for more information.

