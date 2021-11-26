Third annual free Thanksgiving dinner held in Washington

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) — Thanksgiving is the time for giving thanks and being together while eating as much as you possibly can. that’s exactly what took place at Captain Cooks.

The Washington Waterfront community held its third annual free thanksgiving day dinner. Individuals, as well as local businesses and church groups, cater the food.

“The amount of help was overwhelming. They really did a lot to make this possible,” said Todd Rodzen, Owner of Captain Cook’s.

The food was served at noon on Harding Square and was free to all who stopped by.

Last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, even though the event happened, more people decided to come by and pick up their Thanksgiving meals and took them to go.

But this year, everyone was able to eat together and finish off with a delicious pie.

“With Covid happening last year and everybody being kept away from socializing with one another, this has just been a fantastic time of gathering and ensuring how thankful we are for little things. Like being able to get together and of course, sharing great food and great company,” said local pastor, Tommy Cook.

The community said they just hope this can go on for many more years, and more people will come out.

