Stockton, CA

VFW in Stockton hosts Thanksgiving dinner for veterans, families

By Jose Fabian
 5 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Thanksgiving dinner was hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Stockton to give veterans and their families a place to enjoy the holiday.

“It means so much to them. We have veterans here now today that may have families, but we are family to them. And so they have decided to spend that time with us,” said Auxillary President for Post 52 LaDawne Thomas.

