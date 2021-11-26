O.J. Simpson takes to Twitter to rip Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions [Video]

The Vikings are yet again dealing with bad news when it comes to Covid-19. Patrick Peterson, who is vaccinated, has been placed on the Covid-19 list. He will need consecutive negative tests before being allowed to play against the Lions this weekend. Here’s Zim’s assessment of how realistic those negative tests are: “Not too many guys have passed those two negative tests, so you just have to let it play out and see where it goes.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO