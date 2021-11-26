Thanksgiving Travel Rush Returns: Airport Screenings Reach Pandemic High
5 days ago
Airports are busy again, and air travel is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. Driven by pre-Thanksgiving travel, 2.3 million people passed through airport screenings Wednesday in what the Transportation Security Administration said was its busiest...
A holiday travel study found for the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the median airfare was one-way was $80 higher than a typical day this month. However, bus and train fares are substantially lower than on the Wednesday before.
Thanksgiving is one week from today and millions of people are expected to hit the roads or hop on a plane to get to their holiday destinations. That number, experts say, is close to pre-pandemic levels.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marked the start of what experts say will be a much busier Thanksgiving travel week than last year. Travel and booking numbers in the Orlando area, one of nation’s top holiday travel destinations, are nearing levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. What You...
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Thanksgiving travel rush is well underway – especially at Reagan National Airport, which has new security checkpoints. If you're flying out of Reagan National, it's laid out differently this holiday season. The Upper Level is now closed off from the airport's Great Hall (where Ben's Chili Bowl and Legal Seafood are located) and you'll go down new escalators to the new security checkpoints.
People are ready to travel this holiday season. Officials told 7News Boston that they expect between 800,000 to 900,000 passengers this week at the Boston Logan International Airport, which would make it one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in almost two years. Bradley airport is also expected to hit...
Security lines and bag checks at Boston's Logan Airport continued to grow Monday morning -- one of the worst travel days anticipated ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Holiday travel this year is expected to rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA, 6.4 million more people are traveling this year for Thanksgiving -- a 13% increase from 2020. Air travel is expected to increase by 80%.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Thanksgiving now just three days away, the travel rush is on at Philadelphia International Airport. CBS3 was at the airport with what you need to know if you’re flying.
An airport spokesperson says this week will be the busiest travel time since the start of the pandemic, and for people who haven’t traveled in a while, there are some changes they should be aware of.
CALIFORNIA, USA — Thanksgiving day travel will hit a two-year high as travel volume is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels, according to a new holiday forecast by the American Automobile Association. Backed up freeways and highways might become a familiar sight as tens of millions of American’s are expected...
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 2.24 million airline passengers on Friday, the highest number of passengers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced on Saturday, as more Americans travel for Thanksgiving than last year. Conway G. Gittens reports.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have patience and arrive early -- that’s the holiday travel advice from Orlando International Airport’s Director Phil Brown. Early Wednesday morning travelers saw long lines at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints. Brown says 40% of the airport’s outgoing passengers go through TSA before 9 a.m. Bernadette Franck...
Thanksgiving is not until Thursday, but San Antonio International Airport reports the peak travel period begins on Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope said the airport expects around 16,000 passengers to pass through Terminals A and B each day from Tuesday through Sunday. She urged travelers to check on the status...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Travelers are hitting the roads and taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Obviously, much higher this year versus last year,” Michael Stewart, a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said. “This is very, very close to 2019. So, we’re just below the highest peak that we’ve had on a Thanksgiving week.”
(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding surveillance at four major international airports to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in travelers, the agency's director said Tuesday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House Covid-19 briefing that the CDC is expanding...
BILLINGS – Air travel is now restricted to some South African countries as a new COVID-19 variant has been discovered and it's prompting some to think twice about their holiday travel plans or at least prepare for interruptions.
Frontier Airlines is leaving Newark Liberty International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. The airline will end service to the two cities indefinitely in Q1 2022, citing high airport costs as the reason. Frontier's cited high-costs stem from the major redevelopment project going on at Newark Liberty. Frontier Airlines is...
HOUSTON — This Thanksgiving holiday is a steady stream of ‘busy’ at both Houston airports, Bush Intercontinental and Hobby. If you’re flying during the holiday, you’re going to want to add an extra hour just to navigate through construction and traffic at IAH. Not budgeting enough time and getting stuck...
The Biden administration is expected to take steps in the coming days to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., amid the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
