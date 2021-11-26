ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

North Pole Of Texas Will Offer Free Train Rides Beginning This Weekend

 5 days ago
For the 23rd year, the North Pole of Texas will offer free train rides each weekend leading up to Christmas. Santa’s helpers have been very busy all year making sure the wonderland of lights and sights are just right and the trains are in good working order and ready to...

KSST Radio

Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021

Hopkins County Historical Society will once again host Christmas in Heritage Park Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A $3 fee is asked for everyone age 7 and older, but children ages 6 or younger will be admitted free to enjoy the old fashioned Christmas in the Park with their families at Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson St.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent – Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving Is drunk driving. If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver. You may have heard of the popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday,” which occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Time to Give to the Golden Agers Gift Tree at Seniors Center!

Each year, Karon Weatherman hosts a Golden Agers Gift Tree at the Sulphur Springs Seniors Center. Each of the individuals who have a tag on the tree are housebound and may have wishes for personal needs at Christmas time. If you would like to “adopt” a Senior Citizen whose name is on the tree, just purchase some of the items needed by that person, which are listed on their Golden Agers tag on the tree. Frequent requests are slippers, robe, bath and personal needs items, games and snack foods. The gifts you select need to be wrapped and brought back to the Senior Citizen Center between December 6th and December 17th. Then, the gifts will be distributed during Christmas week by Seniors Center volunteers. According to Karon, your gift may bless a Senior, but you will reap the biggest blessing as the anonymous giver!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Good News Christian Bookstore Celebrates a 31-Year Business Journey on Friday November 19 at Noon

GOOD NEWS! The Christian Bookstore in Sulphur Springs has moved to the Spring Village Shopping Center 1181 South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. Previously, GOOD NEWS! was located in the VF Outlet Mall. On Friday, November 19th, 2021 GOOD NEWS! will celebrate our 31 years in business with a 31% discount off everything in the store! We will also have free drawings every 31 minutes, including drawings from Good Treasures, a crafter/vendor mall located inside GOOD NEWS! Refreshments will be served and there will also be a ribbon cutting by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 19th at 12 noon. Please stop in and share our joy! Store phone: 903-885-6946.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meals on Wheels Menu for week of November 22th

For those of you who participate in the Meals on Wheels program in Hopkins County, here is your menu for the upcoming week. Meals on Wheels delivers a hot meal M-F anywhere in Hopkins County to those who qualify including elderly, the disabled and veterans. Call 903-784-2580.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

The Last Tira News Column

After several weeks of no news to report, I decided that the Tira News has run its course. I want to express my appreciation to all who contributed reports throughout the years and all who shared with me that they enjoyed reading about our community. Also, a special thanks goes out to all who made sure that our news was published.
KSST Radio

Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less Fortunate

This Sunday Nov 21, 2021 3 families have come together to serve a free Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less fortunate. This will take place outside the Potato House @ 204 Connally St. We will have to go boxes ready for you to take home. Just drive up or walk up and someone will help you. We will start handing out food at 11 am. Please if you know of anyone that could use a meal let them know. This is our way of giving back to our community during this Holiday season.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
