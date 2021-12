HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Crowds counted into the start of the holiday season in Huntington with the sixth annual tree lighting at Rotary Centennial Park. From now until the new year, you can swing by Rotary Centennial Park at Jefferson St. and Park Dr. in downtown Huntington to see the display. Although you can walk by to take in the about 23-minute light show, you can also tune in to your car radio to listen to the accompanying Christmas music. In its short existence, the display has become a community favorite.

