Memphis Grizzlies will give fans free tickets in exchange for getting the COVID vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Atlanta Hawks at the FedExForum.

But before tipoff, people will have the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine recipients will also receive free tickets to the game.

“Good to support the team as well, and good to encourage people to come out and get vaccinated,” said Oscar Coachman.

The Memphis Grizzlies, in partnership with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), announced a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event at Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum (adjacent to FedExForum) on Friday, Nov. 26, from 5-7 p.m.

There will only be 100 doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible persons aged 12 and older.

Vaccine recipients at the event will each receive two Terrace Level tickets for that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tickets will be distributed on-site once the vaccine has been administered.

Coachman said it’s a great incentive to promote the safety of everyone and continue the pursuit of a “normal life again.”

“Hopefully, we can all get back to a normal state of life,” said Coachman.

However, not everyone is sold on the collaboration.

We spoke with multiple bystanders who said it’s not worth people’s time.

They did not want to be interviewed on camera but said “if people want to believe in the hoax, they can.”

There’s a balance of acceptance and skepticism.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Joshua Trotter, who was visiting Memphis, “I think that everyone should try to get vaccinated.”

Although he’s not a local resident, Trotter said he understands the pandemic has affected millions -- and he said people should do their part to protect themselves.

“I know the pandemic has hurt a lot of people, so I think what they’re doing is really awesome.”

The SCHD will offer first, second and third or “booster” doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at the event. No appointment is required.

Children aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and proof of age is required (birth certificate or vaccination record).

Children younger than 18 are not currently eligible to receive COVID-19 booster doses.

Eligible adults aged 18 and older receiving second or “booster” doses should bring their CDC vaccination card.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.

