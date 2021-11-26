ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Documentary Coming

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe question should be whether this is really necessary or not, but the most obvious answer that people would give is ‘definitely’ since everyone likes to be up in everyone else’s business and a two-hour documentary on the dissolution of the marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on the Discovery...

Complex

New Doc by Discovery+ to Explore Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Turbulent Relationship

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous marriage and divorce will be showcased in an upcoming two-part documentary by Discovery+. Deadline reports Johnny vs. Amber will tell the story of the couple’s demise from both perspectives, featuring interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage.
TVOvermind

Johnny Depp’s Interesting Connection to Black History

Johnny Depp is one of the most successful actors of his generation. As a result, he has earned a lasting place in Hollywood history. What many people don’t realize, however, is that Johnny also has an interesting connection to Black history. Johnny Depp is the 8th great-grandson of Elizabeth Key Grinstead, a woman who was born into slavery during the 1600s. Elizabeth’s mother was an African woman and her father was a white planter from England. Elizabeth would go on to become part of one of the most instrumental court cases involving Black people at the time. Unfortunately, however, her story has largely been forgotten. Keep reading to learn more about Johnny Depp’s interesting connection to Black history.
enstarz.com

Amber Heard Had 'Game Plan' To Ruin Johnny Depp's Career? What Actor's Fans Think About Legal Showdown Explored

Amber Heard continuously receives new accusations ahead of the defamation case Johnny Depp filed against her. In the past months, Heard tried convincing the Fairfax County Circuit Court to dismiss Depp's lawsuit against her. But for the third time, Judge Penney Azcarete sent her and her team a disapproval notice, preventing the actress' lawyers from petitioning the Virginia Supreme Court to join the legal issues and help her dismiss the case.
Popculture

Big Johnny Depp Movie Is Leaving Hulu After Just Weeks on the Service

A big Johnny Depp movie is leaving Hulu today, after just weeks on the streaming service. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a 2007 dark musical movie starring deep as the lead character, will only be taken off Hulu on Nov. 30. This is somewhat of a surprise, considering it was just added to the service on Nov. 1. Fans of the bloody musical movie still have a few hours left to watch it, but come Dec.1 it won't be available on Hulu any longer.
TVOvermind

A Jack Sparrow Movie Without Johnny Depp: Good Or Bad Idea?

What is Johnny Depp’s best role? Without a doubt, it is the legendary, the slippery, the one, the only, Captain Jack Sparrow. You’ve heard of him, right? He may be the worst pirate you have ever heard of, but you have heard of him. If you haven’t, then there’s something missing in your life. I remember seeing Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl for the first time in the summer of 2003. It feels like a lifetime ago, but what I saw in the theater that day could never be forgotten. Needless to say, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie was pure lighting in a bottle. And just think about it, this was all based on a park ride at Disneyland. On paper, this was the dumbest idea Disney could have ever came up with. Boy, did the naysayers eat their words like candy. Before Pirates of the Caribbean, there were plenty of movies about pirates, but they were all trash. It’s a good thing this movie came around, but let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the same without the notorious, womanizing, rum-loving Captain Jack Sparrow.
Inside the Magic

Costar Calls Amber Heard “Class Act” Despite Johnny Depp Controversy

Actress Amber Heard is currently hard at work filming Aquaman 2 — officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — alongside leading man Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and other costars like Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus) and Patrick Wilson (Oceeanmaster), all of whom are reprising their roles from the original Aquaman (2018).
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
firstsportz.com

Will Smith ought to be “ashamed” – Sabrina Williams, half-sister of Serena and Venus, criticises the actor for biased portrayal of Richard Williams

Will Smith starrer King Richard has hit the theatres worldwide, and while most of the reviews are glowing, a few aren’t. The most prominent of these critiques have come from Sabrina Williams, stepsister of Serena and Venus Williams, and daughter of Richard Williams by his first wife. In a scathing interview, Sabrina said that the Hollywood star should be ashamed of himself for the non fact-checked and biased portrayal of her father.
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mourns Death of Body Building Legend Dave Draper

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the loss of his friend bodybuilder Dave Draper. Draper's wife confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, telling her friends on Facebook that his transition was "calm and peaceful." "Hi, friends, as the word's getting out, I wanted to let you know so there's no confusion. Dave died early this morning. I was with him and it was calm and peaceful. It, as his doctor told me a little while ago, was a good death," she wrote. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
The Guardian

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger in Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin says he did not pull the trigger on the gun that accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust in October. Hutchins, 42, was killed, and director Joel Souza, 48, injured when the gun Baldwin was holding went off during rehearsals for the western on a ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico – a rare filming fatality that sent shockwaves through Hollywood and has forced a reckoning on the use of weapons on set and cutting corners on production safety.
