MongoDB: Rapidly Growing Database Company With Attractive Prospects

The Western Union Company stock (NYSE: WU) currently trades at close to $17 per share, around 40% below its pre-Covid-19 peak. The company is a market leader in cross-border money movement and payment services. It saw its stock trading approximately at $28 in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the pandemic and is still 40% below that level. The stock has lost around 9% from the March lows of 2020, compared to the S&P 500 which has more than doubled (up 110%) during this period. The accelerated Covid-19 vaccination program and lifting of lockdown restrictions in the year have benefited the economic activity, but the recovery is slow. While The Western Union Company’s revenues for the first six months of 2021 increased 8% y-o-y, the growth slowed down in the third quarter – Q3 revenues gained just 2% y-o-y. This was due to a marginal decrease in the consumer-to-consumer transaction volumes. The company has posted mixed results in the recently released third-quarter results, topping the earnings consensus and missing the revenue expectations. Further, the street is expecting WU to report total revenues of around $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter, taking the full-year figure to $5.08 billion – approximately 4% below the 2019 figure. This slow recovery has made investors positively cautious about WU stock.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO