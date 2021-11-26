ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MongoDB: Rapidly Growing Database Company With Attractive Prospects

By Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
 5 days ago
MongoDB is a data application platform that is expected to report more than 35% y/y top-line growth in its upcoming Q3 2022 earnings report. MongoDB (MDB) is a general-purpose database platform. MongoDB allows developers to organize and process data from a myriad of sources. The company is clearly growing at a...

Seeking Alpha

AT&T Stock: My Highest-Conviction Prospect

Shares of AT&T have dropped to a fresh 52-week low, driven by fears of inflation, the omicron variant of COVID, and concerns over future growth. Only the future growth argument should impact the company's long-term outlook, and the picture there is even irrelevant when you consider that upside doesn't require any growth at all.
Seeking Alpha

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals gains on takeout speculation with CFO hiring

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 1.4% after speculation the company could be a takeout candidate after hiring a CFO with M&A experience. Ironwood's hiring of Sravan Emany may be noteworthy as he was chief strategy officer at Integra LifeSciences and previously was involved in "numerous mergers and acquisitions" in the healthcare sector as an investment banker, Dealreporter highlighted in speculating the company could be a takeout target.
Seeking Alpha

JZZ Technologies' target acquisition of company to advance five novel therapeutics

JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI +2.5%) had signed an LOI with NutraEdge Bioscience dated November 10, 2021 and November 16, 2021. Working with respected bioscience companies JZZ Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI +2.5%) intends to advance five novel therapeutics utilizing natural compounds for age-related healthcare issues. The company intends to continue its due diligence on...
Seeking Alpha

Elastic NV Stock: Underrated Play On Bottom-Up Software

Elastic has underperformed the benchmarks in 2021 despite executing well on financial performance. Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) has seen moderate price action over the past year, underperforming the indices and many of its peers on a YTD basis. Source: Koyfin. Meanwhile, the company appears to continue recording sales growth in excess...
Seeking Alpha

Fresenius Medical Care announces company reorganization

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) has restructured its operating model with changes to the management board effective Jan. 01, 2022. German-based healthcare services provider focused on renal care has established two new units operating globally: Care Delivery segment and Care Enablement segment. Led by William Valle, Fresenius Medical’s (FMS) current CEO...
roi-nj.com

Colliers adds managing director, associate to rapidly growing team

Colliers said Tuesday that it hired Charles Calvert as managing director in the firm’s rapidly growing Princeton office. In his new role, Calvert will focus on office leasing and retail properties and will work alongside Executive Managing Director Charlie Hatfield. Calvert most recently held the role of commercial real estate...
Seeking Alpha

Silk Road CEO buys 2,500 shares

Silk Road Medical (SILK +6.2%) CEO Erica J. Rogers buys 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction value of $103K. SEC Filing. Earlier, Silk Road Medical EPS misses...
Seeking Alpha

HealthStream buys Rievent Technologies for ~$4M

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Virginia-based healthcare technology company Rievent Technologies for ~$4M in cash. The acquisition provides HealthStream access to a SaaS-based continuing education (CME/CE) management and delivery application, branded as Rievent. The application fulfills an essential need in the management and delivery of...
Seeking Alpha

Nano-X Imaging sinks to a 52-week low

Recording the biggest intraday decline since mid-August, the shares of Nano-X Imaging (NNOX -12.2%) have reached a 52-week low extending the recent losses. The healthcare equipment company focused on medical imaging has lost more than ~17% over the past 30-day period. Nano-X (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped sharply in mid-November after the...
Seeking Alpha

The Cooper Companies FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.38 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $748.17M (+9.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and...
Seeking Alpha

Visa: Buying Opportunity Of The Decade

Visa has seen its shares decline rapidly in recent weeks, on the back of new COVID fears and weak sector performance. Payment stocks are out of favor right now, and that, combined with worries about the new COVID variant, has sent shares of Visa (V) down by well above 20% over the last couple of months. This has made Visa comparatively cheap, and since the company remains a quality giant with a compelling growth outlook over the coming years, investors may want to use this steep selloff to enter a position in this cash flow king at an attractive valuation.
Seeking Alpha

Socket Mobile: Management's Ability To Weather Supply Chain Disruption Is Unparalleled

SCKT expects contactless products to generate meaningful revenue from 2022 onwards. The company announced strong Q3:21 results, delivering its sixth consecutive quarter of operating profitability. Revenue rose 54% YOY. Management did caution against supply shortages and inflationary pressure to persist in 2022, which could impact profitability. We increase our target price to $10.50 per share (earlier $9.50) and keep our rating at Buy.
WFAA

North Texas companies are raising their minimum pay to attract workers

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. As companies across the nation continue to face a labor shortage, many businesses including North Texas-headquartered organizations are trying to retain their workforce. DFW-based companies including Southwest Airlines, the Container Store, Frito Lay are raising their minimum pay to...
KFDM-TV

Hispanic businesses growing at rapid pace

Latino-owned businesses are seeing record growth in the United States, contributing to increases in small and big businesses during the past decade. The number of Hispanic business owners is up 34% in the last 10 years, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. They're the fastest-growing segment of small businesses.
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
Seekingalpha.com

Midland States Bancorp: Attractively Valued With Prospects Of Balance Sheet Growth

The loan portfolio will likely increase next year because the management's efforts will counter the impact of the GreenSky portfolio pay downs and PPP forgiveness. Earnings of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) will likely dip next year due to higher provisioning. The current loan loss reserve appears insufficient to cover the credit risk; hence, the company will most probably increase its provisioning next year. On the other hand, the management’s efforts will likely boost the loan growth, which will support the bottom line. Further, the upcoming maturities of costly certificates of deposits will boost earnings. Overall, I'm expecting Midland States Bancorp to report earnings of $3.04 per share in 2022, down 8% from the expected earnings of $3.31 per share in 2021. Midland States Bancorp is offering a high dividend yield for a bank-holding company. Further, the year-ahead target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Midland States Bancorp.
Forbes

Is The Western Union Company Stock Attractive?

The Western Union Company stock (NYSE: WU) currently trades at close to $17 per share, around 40% below its pre-Covid-19 peak. The company is a market leader in cross-border money movement and payment services. It saw its stock trading approximately at $28 in February 2020 just before the outbreak of the pandemic and is still 40% below that level. The stock has lost around 9% from the March lows of 2020, compared to the S&P 500 which has more than doubled (up 110%) during this period. The accelerated Covid-19 vaccination program and lifting of lockdown restrictions in the year have benefited the economic activity, but the recovery is slow. While The Western Union Company’s revenues for the first six months of 2021 increased 8% y-o-y, the growth slowed down in the third quarter – Q3 revenues gained just 2% y-o-y. This was due to a marginal decrease in the consumer-to-consumer transaction volumes. The company has posted mixed results in the recently released third-quarter results, topping the earnings consensus and missing the revenue expectations. Further, the street is expecting WU to report total revenues of around $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter, taking the full-year figure to $5.08 billion – approximately 4% below the 2019 figure. This slow recovery has made investors positively cautious about WU stock.
