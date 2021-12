The Hardy Boyz are wrestling legends at this point, both as a team and as individual stars. These days Jeff Hardy can be found on episodes of Fright Night SmackDown as well as pay-per-views like Survivor Series, while his brother Matt Hardy is over in AEW shaking things up on episodes of Dynamite and Rampage and events like All Out and Full Gear. While they are not together in one promotion at the moment, during a recent interview with TalkSPORT Jeff was asked if he believes that a reunion will happen. While he doesn't say when or where, he does believe it will happen at some point.

