All-Area volleyball player of the year: Vollrath finishes career as one of Fall Creek's all-time greats

FALL CREEK — Long before she ever came close to a varsity volleyball court, Gianna Vollrath was a magnet for lofty expectations. Even as an elementary school student, it was obvious she had unusual potential.

It only took one look at the future Fall Creek Cricket to tell she was going to stand out.

“When she was a little girl, she wasn’t little,” Fall Creek volleyball coach Matt Prissel said. “She was just head and shoulders above the other kids at that time.”

That’s a literal statement — Vollrath has been tall her whole life — but also a figurative one. Even from a young age, there were signs that she could be a special talent. As she grew and got closer and closer to high school, that became abundantly clear.

“She was doing things as an eighth-grader that some high school kids couldn’t do,” Prissel said.

When she got to high school, things went well. Very well, in fact. Vollrath immediately stepped into Fall Creek’s lineup as a freshman and became one of the Crickets’ all-time greats over the course of four years.

With her as the focal point, Fall Creek won four regional titles and advanced to the state tournament twice.

She closed out her career by leading her team to a conference and regional crown this fall, penning the final chapter in a legacy that will be tough to match. Vollrath set herself apart as one of the top players in the state with her skill set and tenacity, and for her efforts, she’s the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area player of the year.

“I think you can see how high our volleyball program has been building,” Vollrath said. “I’ve really realized how impressive it is to be regional champs four years in a row. I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was while we were winning them, but looking back, I’m like, ‘Wow, look at all those great teams that didn’t win these.’ I think that’s really special, and it shows how well we worked together and how much we wanted to win.”

The 6-foot-tall Vollrath was a go-to player at the net for the Crickets from the get-go. She played a key role even as a freshman, and it only grew from there.

“She went straight from eighth grade to being a varsity starter, and that’s not easy to do,” Prissel said. “That takes a special player, especially to not just be on varsity, but to be a varsity starter and a primary option during a high school match. That’s what she was.”

If there was pressure on Vollrath to perform as a newcomer, she didn’t let it get to her. She dominated as a freshman and earned first team All-Western Cloverbelt honors, setting the bar high early on in her career.

“My expectation was just to go out on the court and help out the team as best as I could,” Vollrath said. “I wanted to be one of the best on the court when I was playing volleyball, and I just took that mentality with me. My first conference game, I was pretty nervous. But then once you get in it, after the first set it was all good. You just play volleyball and worry about getting the ball over the net. My nerves didn’t really exist after that.”

She grew to be one of the top forces at the net in all of Wisconsin by the time she was a senior. Vollrath was a first team all-state selection in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association this fall. She was also only one of 19 Wisconsinites to earn all-region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The middle blocker/outside hitter hit 558 kills, recorded 99 blocks and 397 digs this season. She finished as Fall Creek’s all-time leader in both single-season kills and blocks and career kills and blocks. Her four-year career produced 1,621 kills and 324 blocks.

Surpassing the school’s single-season and career kills records meant a little extra to Vollrath. She was quite familiar with the previous holder of each mark, Tatum Mayenschein. Vollrath had an up-close look at what it took to pull off such a feat — the two are sisters.

When it was her turn to star for the Crickets, Vollrath passed each record with plenty of time to spare. She tallied her 1,217th career kill in August to top the chart, and set the single-season mark in October.

“I always wanted to be better than her at everything, obviously, but definitely volleyball. She was really good, but I passed her, so I guess I got the last laugh,” Vollrath joked.

Vollrath’s accomplishments weren’t limited to the individual realm either. The Crickets had never been to a state tournament before her arrival. When she and her grade hit the scene, Fall Creek went twice in a span of three years.

It took a high level of play from the entire program to achieve that milestone. But when the Crickets needed a point, there was no question who they would turn to.

“She has some gifts that a lot of players don’t have,” Prissel said. “She’s able to hit the ball with power and precision, and she’s able to see the court and use the finesse game to place a ball in a spot that other people couldn’t see. When she’d be going up to hit, she could read the other court and see if she should barely put a touch on it or pound it through a brick wall.

“She could even sometimes just take it and put it right in that back corner in an area the size of a Dixie Cup, and nobody was going to get to it.”

College volleyball could be an option for Vollrath, if she chooses to pursue it. She’s had interest from the Division II level, but is unsure of her plans for now.

Wherever her next destination is, her previous stop won’t be forgotten any time soon. The Fall Creek record books ensure that.

“Our team success was definitely the highlight for me,” Vollrath said. “I think what we accomplished was really impressive.”