ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Yen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets

By Saikat Chatterjee
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJzAh_0d71FRiM00

LONDON (Reuters) - The discovery of a new coronavirus variant potentially resistant to current vaccines sent investors dashing for the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Friday, at the expense of the growth-sensitive Australian dollar and Norwegian crown.

Thin overnight volumes due to U.S. Thanksgiving holidays made market moves more volatile as traders dumped long dollar positions and covered shorts in the yen.

Little is known of the new COVID-19 variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. But scientists reckon it has an unusual combination of mutations that may make it able to evade immune responses and be more transmissible.

The news sent the South African rand down more than 2% against the dollar to the lowest since last November.

The yen which earlier this week had tumbled to five-year lows against the greenback, jumped 1.3% to a high of 113.6, while the euro fell to near 6-1/2 year lows against the Swiss franc at 1.044 francs per euro.

“This is a textbook flight to quality into yen and the Swiss franc on the new virus strain with the thin liquidity also a factor which may accelerate the unwinding of short bond positions,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Speculative accounts had been massively short safe-haven assets, with U.S. CFTC figures showing net bearish positioning at $1.2 billion and $10.3 billion for the yen and Swiss franc respectively in the latest week. Gold, which rose 1% on Friday, had a short position of over $2 billion, the data showed.

“It’s not surprising to see the yen being the biggest gainer. First, it’s the quintessential safe-haven and second it was very oversold,” said ING Bank currency strategist Francesco Pesole. “Short yen positions are now being unwound.”

He added the euro, as another low-yielding currency, was less exposed than cyclical peers such as the Australian dollar, while positioning data showed the single currency too had been oversold.

Britain cancelled flights to several countries, noting the new variant was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found.

Sterling slipped to a new 2021 low below $1.33.

Oil’s price slide took the Norwegian crown down 1.2% to the lowest since last August and against the euro it fell almost 1.5%.

Gains for the yen, franc and euro pushed the dollar index =USD - which measures the greenback against those and three other currencies - further away from Wednesday’s 96.938, its highest in nearly 17 months. It last traded at 96.45, down 0.3%.

“One potential threat is that hawkish central banks think this variant threatens (policy) tightening plans. From that perspective the dollar may be a bit more vulnerable than the euro as we are already talking of Fed rate hikes next year,” Pesole added.

Markets had priced in one rate hike from the European Central Bank at the end of 2022 but expectations had built for three possible increases from the Federal Reserve next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Toronto market hits 7-week low on Omicron uncertainty

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to its lowest level in over seven weeks as the United States reported its first case of the Omicron variant that investors fear could impede economic recovery, with the index giving back its earlier gains. The Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yen#U S Currency#Swiss Franc#Japanese#Australian#Norwegian#South African#Societe Generale#U S Cftc#Ing Bank
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil falls, stocks falter on Omicron variant concerns

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equity markets retreated from early gains on Wednesday as concerns about the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant and sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes next year by the Federal Reserve turned investor sentiment bearish. The major economic sectors on Wall...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Euro
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
Reuters

Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= fell 0.1% to $1,780.36 per ounce...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK agrees deals for 114 million more Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 doses

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed deals to buy 114 million more Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots, saying it had sped up signing the new contracts in light of the emergence of the new Omicron variant. The deal involves an additional 60 million...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Gold climbs as Moderna CEO's warning rattles risk appetite

Gold rose on Tuesday as investors sought safe havens again after Moderna's CEO warned that COVID-19 vaccines were likely to be less effective against the Omicron variant, putting bullion on course for a second straight monthly gain. Spot gold gained 0.7% to $1,796.70 per ounce by 1036 GMT, while U.S....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Omicron vaccine warning triggers fresh global selloff

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - There was a fall in world share markets and scramble to safer currencies and bonds on Tuesday after the CEO of drugmaker Moderna (MRNA.O) warned that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the new Omicron variant. Europe's main bourses jolted 1.4% lower...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy