Public Health

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

(AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation's hot spot. Hospitals there are...

The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Joe Biden was involved in a deal with a Chinese giant — and was expecting a 10 percent cut

In her new book, “Laptop from Hell,” Post columnist Miranda Devine reconstructs the Biden family’s quest for cash by using files left on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop. Sunday, she detailed how Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden entered into a deal with Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate CFEC, and contacted businessman Tony Bobulinski to run the enterprise. Here, Bobulinski meets “the big guy” — Joe Biden himself.
U.S. POLITICS

