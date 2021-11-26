ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Palms, CA

Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Thousand Palms

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IZUm_0d71FEU900

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in Thousand Palms.

The crash happened at approximately 5:31 p.m. on Varner Road and Ramon Road.

One adult was struck by a vehicle, according to Cal Fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about this incident.

The post Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police seeks more info on 7 vehicle crash that injured 5 people Saturday evening

The Indio Police Department is asking for members of the community to come forward with information on a seven-vehicle crash that injured five people over the weekend. The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 27 at approximately 5:34 p.m. on Clinton Street and Miles Avenue. Police say the crash started when a red 2011 Ford F-250 The post Indio Police seeks more info on 7 vehicle crash that injured 5 people Saturday evening appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters Battle Flames That Engulf 1,500 Bales of Hay in Beaumont

Firefighters were working to contain a fire that burned 1,500 bales of hay in Beaumont today. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the commercial structure fire at 7:49 a.m. in the area of Vineland Street and Beaumont Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene to find the 20-foot hay stack fully involved in The post Firefighters Battle Flames That Engulf 1,500 Bales of Hay in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

29 Palms man accused of setting a trailer on fire with people trapped inside

A Twentynine Palms faces attempted murder charges after authorities said he trapped people inside a trailer that he then setting it on fire. The incident started on Friday, Nov 26. Deputies said that at approximately 2:21 a.m. they responded to a report of a violation of a court order. They then received a second call The post 29 Palms man accused of setting a trailer on fire with people trapped inside appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman’s homicide being investigated in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies confirm to News Channel 3 that they are investigating a homicide in Palm Desert. Investigators were called to the 77000 block of Michigan Drive just before 1:00 on Tuesday afternoon. They say a woman was found dead in a home with "trauma to her body consistent with a homicide." Officials are The post Woman’s homicide being investigated in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Thousand Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
Thousand Palms, CA
Accidents
City
Thousand Palms, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley man accused of impersonating police officer, attempting to pull someone over

A man was arrested after deputies allegedly spotted him impersonating a police officer and attempt to stop a vehicle in Yucca Valley. The incident happened on Onaga Trail and Church Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., deputies from the Multiple Enforcement Team saw a black Dodge Charger with The post Yucca Valley man accused of impersonating police officer, attempting to pull someone over appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three injured in Thermal crash, Harrison St shut down between Ave 61 & 62

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Thermal. The crash happed at approximately 5:07 p.m. on Harrison Street and Avenue 61. Cal Fire confirmed that patients were extricated from at least one of the vehicles. Two people suffered serious injuries while another sustained moderate. The California Highway Patrol The post Three injured in Thermal crash, Harrison St shut down between Ave 61 & 62 appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman accused of stealing vehicle with Desert Hot Springs toddler inside pleads not guilty

A convicted felon accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Desert Hot Springs re-entered a not guilty plea on the charges today. Yadira Dolores Flores, 32, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with kidnapping, wilful child cruelty, vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and sentence-enhancing allegations of committing an auto theft with The post Woman accused of stealing vehicle with Desert Hot Springs toddler inside pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense in Palm Springs quadruple murder case claiming another man killed victims

The defense delivered an opening statement in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case on Tuesday. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019. Larin-Garcia is being represented by criminal defense attorney John Patrick Dolan. Jose Larin Garcia and his defense team in court on November 30, The post Defense in Palm Springs quadruple murder case claiming another man killed victims appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cal Fire#News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Anza murder suspect arrested in Northern California after month-long manhunt

A man accused of murder has been arrested following a month-long manhunt. Benjamin Franklin Winkle, 36, is suspected in the murder of Michael Mendoza, 37, on Oct. 6, 2021, at a residence in the 61200 block of Indian Paint Brush Rd in Anza. Details on the homicide remain limited. Deputies from the Hemet Station originally The post Anza murder suspect arrested in Northern California after month-long manhunt appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vehicle overturned after two-vehicle crash in downtown Palm Springs

First responders are currently at the scene of a crash that left one vehicle overturned Wednesday afternoon in downtown Palm Springs. The crash occurred on E Tahquitz Canyon W & S Calle Encilia, right next to the Hilton hotel and Sherman's Deli. The crash was first reported at approximately 1:23 p.m. Two patients were transported The post Vehicle overturned after two-vehicle crash in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family members of man injured in Palm Springs Thanksgiving shooting speak out

A man shot in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving night is recovering and expected to survive. Palm Springs Police confirmed Friday morning, that just after 10:00 Thursday night, the victim left his daughter's house and began driving on Granada Avenue from Palm Vista. Police say as the man drove past a group of people standing on The post Family members of man injured in Palm Springs Thanksgiving shooting speak out appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3 killed after fire destroys five Desert Shores homes

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire that took the lives of three people and destroyed multiple homes Friday afternoon in Desert Shores. The fire happened within the Desert Shores Trailer Park near the Salton Sea in Imperial County. It was initially reported at around 8:30 a.m. Friday with one mobile home engulfed in The post 3 killed after fire destroys five Desert Shores homes appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It’s just terrible’: Drivers endure traffic, crashes, wind and more for Thanksgiving travel

Interstate 10 was cleared Wednesday night after a crash involving four cars shut down all westbound lanes for over an hour. Six people were injured in the collision with two in serious condition. Drivers said the roads were bad throughout the day. "It's just terrible," Sam Johnson said on his way to Phoenix. "A lot The post ‘It’s just terrible’: Drivers endure traffic, crashes, wind and more for Thanksgiving travel appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 freeway traffic slow after collisions in Cabazon

Traffic was slow on Interstate 10 eastbound through Cabazon Tuesday morning following a series of traffic collisions. The first was reported at 7:12 a.m. when the California Highway Patrol reported a driver of a truck that lost control and hit a right-hand side barrier. Eastbound traffic lanes were slow for more than two miles, but The post I-10 freeway traffic slow after collisions in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Residents evacuated as standoff underway at La Quinta apartment complex

Residents are being evacuated from an apartment complex in La Quinta due to a stand-off underway in a home, authorities told News Channel 3 crew at the scene. The incident is underway right now at the Silver Hawk Apartments on the 50-600 block of Eisenhower Drive. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed The post Residents evacuated as standoff underway at La Quinta apartment complex appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Eastbound I-10 freeway traffic slow in Indio toward Chiriaco Summit

Eastbound freeway traffic was backed up on Interstate 10 east of Indio Wednesday morning as a mix of commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers packed the already busy corridor. There was no immediate word from the California Highway Patrol as to why traffic was slow and at a crawl from just east of Golf Center Parkway in Indio The post Eastbound I-10 freeway traffic slow in Indio toward Chiriaco Summit appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Trial begins Monday for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs quadruple homicide

Trial is expected to begin on Monday for a Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man facing a possible death sentence for allegedly fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs more than two years ago.  Four victims, ages 17 to 25, were found shot and killed in Palm Springs just before midnight on February 3rd, 2019.  The post Trial begins Monday for man facing possible death sentence in Palm Springs quadruple homicide appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cabazon shopper warns of car break-ins at outlet mall amid spree of ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries

Authorities across the southland and the state are on high alert after a spree of burglaries and break-ins at high-end shopping centers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and even a little closer to home. James Campbell says thousands of dollars of personal items were stolen from his car Saturday afternoon at the outlet malls in The post Cabazon shopper warns of car break-ins at outlet mall amid spree of ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of 18-year-old killed in crash renew plea for community’s help to find suspect

The family of Debbie Nelson, the 18-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a hit and run crash on March 9, 2021 in Indio, are renewing their calls for the public to help them find the suspect responsible for causing the crash. Family of Debbie Nelson Family members of the woman were out at the The post Family of 18-year-old killed in crash renew plea for community’s help to find suspect appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

29 Palms man arrested after 2-month old baby found with several fractures, including skull

A Twentynine Palms man was arrested over the weekend on accusations of child abuse. The investigation that led to the arrest started on Saturday, Nov. 20. That's when an eight-week-old infant was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center and was diagnosed with several fractured ribs, fractured leg, ankle, and knee bones, arm and elbow The post 29 Palms man arrested after 2-month old baby found with several fractures, including skull appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy