Pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Thousand Palms

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in Thousand Palms.

The crash happened at approximately 5:31 p.m. on Varner Road and Ramon Road.

One adult was struck by a vehicle, according to Cal Fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

