The 24th annual Thanksgiving 5k road race raises money for multiple sclerosis.

BOSTON — The 24th Annual Boston Volvo Village Thanksgiving 5k road race returned to the city this year. The annual event raises money for people who suffer from multiple sclerosis.

More than 700 runners showed up and ran in this year’s Thanksgiving Day event. They raised a total of $12,618.

Each year, thousands of people across the country join the National MS Society, volunteer team. This provides the safety and support the event needs to be possible.

Like so many events in 2020, last year’s run was virtual.

