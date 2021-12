Will Anderson is one of the most dominant defensive players in college football. He leads the nation in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (29.5). As a sophomore, no offensive mind has been able to neutralize him from attacking its quarterback. He averages one sack and nearly four tackles for loss per game. Anderson won SEC Defensive Player of the Week five times and is four sacks from being second all-time in Alabama history for a single season. Despite his efforts, he was not named a finalist for the Butkus Award.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO