Procter & Gamble Recalls Body Sprays Over Cancer-Causing Ingredient

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral popular body sprays are being recalled over a possible cancer-causing chemical. Procter...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
wbiw.com

Old Spice and Secret products recalled due to detection of Benzene

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is voluntarily recalling all lots with expiry through September 2023 of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States, and listed in the table below, to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene detected.
RETAIL
Mic

How toxic are the body sprays that are being recalled?

We really shouldn’t be too surprised when a grooming product is criticized for having a “toxic” chemical in it (the term itself simply means “harmful to the body”). Unless we’re rolling around in mud like god intended or slapping on clay straight out of an Icelandic lagoon, most of the stuff we rub on our bodies on any given day is highly processed and lies on a spectrum between “not great but we’ll make it” to “oh hell no.” Unfortunately, there was a recent recall on a few body sprays that appear to be on the worse end of that spectrum.
HEALTH
whdh.com

Certain Old Spice, Secret products recalled due to presence of carcinogenic chemical

The Procter & Gamble Company voluntarily recalled specific Old Spice and Secret products due to the presence of a carcinogenic chemical. Certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and spray products may contain benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Exposure...
RETAIL
zachnews.net

News Alert: Cincinnati, OH: Procter and Gamble Company voluntary recalls specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray deodorants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol sprays after benzene was detected.

Sources: United States Food and Drug Administration and Procter and Gamble Company (Information):. Cincinnati, Ohio: Procter and Gamble Company is voluntary recalling specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray deodorants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol sprays after benzene was detected. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration,...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS LA

Several Old Spice, Secret Spray Deodorants Recalled Due To Presence Of Benzene

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several types of Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray deodorant products are under recall Friday due to the possible presence of benzene, a human carcinogen. The recalled spray deodorants include products bearing the brands Old Spice’s High Endurance, Hardest Working Collection, and Below Deck; Secret, Secret Fresh Collection, and Secret Outlast; and Old Spice Pure Sport. The products under recall have an expiration date through September of 2023. (credit: P&G) The spray deodorants were recalled after the presence of benzene was detected. Benzene exposure can occur by inhalation, and can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders. The Proctor & Gamble company says they have not received any reports of injuries related to this recall, which was issued out of an abundance of caution. These products were distributed nationwide through retail and online outlets. Consumers who have these products can get a refund from Old Spice and Secret by calling (888) 339-7689 or visiting oldspice.com or secret.com.
RETAIL
ABC4

Proctor & Gamble issue recall on several Old Spice and Secret Deodorant products

(ABC4) – A recall has been issued for specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol sprays, Proctor & Gamble announced Tuesday. The company is voluntarily recalling all lots nationwide with expiration dates through Sept. 2023 due to the presence of detected Benzene, a press release says. Consumers are urged to stop using the products and discard […]
ECONOMY
Tri-City Herald

The latest recalls for carcinogen content: Old Spice and Secret antiperspirants

Six kinds of Old Spice aerosol sprays and seven varieties of Secret aerosol sprays have been recalled by Proctor & Gamble for the presence of benzene, a carcinogen. This is the fifth recall of a name brand aerosol spray product for benzene content. “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation,...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Hand sanitizer recalled over resemblance to water bottles

A Louisiana-based manufacturer is voluntarily recalling more than 150,000 units of hand sanitizer because the packaging resembles water bottles and poses "a risk of consumption," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall notice. American Screening LLC notified its distributors and customers about the recalled sanitizers that were...
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Odor-Eaters Issues Recall Of Certain Sprays Due To Possible Carcinogen Contamination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Odor-Eaters is recalling specific lots of spray powder and Stink-Stoppers Spray due to possible carcinogen contamination. Internal testing from the company found low levels of benzene in a total of 41 lots of the two products. Benzene is considered a human carcinogen and exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, potentially causing leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. So far, there have been no reports of adverse effects to the product. A full list of the UPC, lot numbers, and expiration dates can be found on the FDA website at this link. For those that may have purchased the product a refund can be requested on the Odor-Eaters’ website at this link.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN Radio

Odor-Eaters Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters Stink Stoppers Spray recalled due to benzene contamination

The FDA has issued the following: Odor-Eaters®, owned by Blistex Inc., is voluntarily recalling a total of forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products. Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as […]
ECONOMY
YourErie

Odor-Eaters issues recalls of certain aerosol sprays, according to FDA

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Odor-Eaters is voluntarily recalling a total of 41 lots of two spray products due to the presence of a harmful chemical. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of their Odor-Eaters aerosol products. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. People […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

