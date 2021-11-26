Bootsie: A Tuxedo Gentleman

And love this holiday? Look no further than our very own “Sunspot,” such a sweet girl who would love to keep you warm this winter as she loves a good nap on a cozy blanket. As soon as she hears you she gets up and begs for pets on her very soft fur. She’s pretty laid back and gets along well with everyone! And her unique orange coloring for a female cat isn’t seen very often. She’s one of a kind! Interested in giving “Sunspot” a home for the holidays? Please call HALO at 315-985-3738 and visit our Facebook page and website (www.halorescue.net) to see pictures of our cats up for adoption. They’re waiting for your call! Please share to help us find “Sunspot” a loving home.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO