Bootsie: A Tuxedo Gentleman

By Animal Welfare League of Alexandria
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article6-year-old Bootsie is the perfect gentleman. Not only does he come with his own built-in tuxedo (after all, it's 5 o'clock somewhere) but he is a friend to humans and cats alike!. While he can be a bit shy at...

