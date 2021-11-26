Raiders' Daniel Carlson Nails Walk-Off Field Goal in OT Win Against Cowboys

Daniel Carlson lifted Las Vegas to a much-needed victory against Dallas.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Daniel Carlson notched five field goals in the Raiders' game against the Cowboys on Thursday. But no kick was more important than the 29-yarder he booted in overtime—after three consecutive penalties—to lift Las Vegas to a 36–33 victory at AT&T Stadium.

The Raiders (6–5) entered Thursday's game having dropped their last three games and had failed to put more than 16 points in each.

After the Cowboys tied the game at 30 with a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott—who finished with 375 yards passing and two touchdowns—and a successful Dallas two-point conversion, Carlson notched a 56-yard field goal to give Las Vegas the 33–30 advantage with 1:56 to play in regulation.

However, Prescott orchestrated another clutch drive that put Dallas on the Raiders' 27, setting up a 45-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to force overtime.

In just the sixth overtime game ever on Thanksgiving Day, the Raiders forced Dallas into a three-and-out to start the extra period. When it looked as if the Cowboys' defense would get a defensive stand in third-and-18, Dallas cornerback Anthony Brown—who finished with four pass interference penalties in the game—picked up a 33-yard pass interference, immediately putting the Raiders in field goal position.

That play set up Carlson's game-winning kick, which split the uprights to give Las Vegas its sixth win on the year. Brown's penalties accounted for 91 yards and led to 20 points for the Raiders.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Raiders, go to Raider Maven .