Cincinnati, OH

FiveThirtyEight's Playoff Model Gives Playoff Odds For Top 8 Teams If They Win Out

By Matt Lombardi
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Their College Football Playoff model is back.

FiveThirtyEight's College Football Playoff model is back this year, and it suggests that heading into rivalry weekend, there are really only eight teams that could find themselves selected for the four-team event. Let's take a look at the different scenarios the model presents:

Georgia sits in the driver's seat. The Bulldogs currently have an 82% chance of making the playoff, and it goes to over 99% if they defeat Georgia Tech and Alabama. If they beat the Yellow Jackets but lose to Nick Saban & Co., there is still a 61% chance of making it.

Alabama currently has a 57% chance of making the College Football Playoff, but has to beat Auburn and Georgia to be selected. If the Crimson Tide can do that, they'll have over a 99% chance of inclusion.

Cincinnati has a 54% chance, and if it can win out, it winds up with an 87% chance. Many wonder if a one-loss Big 12 team could get in ahead of the Bearcats. It would be very interesting.

Ohio State controls its own destiny. The Buckeyes have a 52% chance of qualifying, but that shoots up to over 99% if they beat Michigan and then win the Big Ten title game.

Oklahoma State is perhaps in the most interesting position in the model. If the Cowboys beat Oklahoma and then win the Big 12 championship, they have over a 99% chance of getting in. Right now, those odds sit at just 42%.

Michigan is essentially in the same position as Ohio State. If the Wolverines can upset the Buckeyes and then win the Big Ten, they'll be at over 99% chance of making the four-team event.

Some believe that Notre Dame has a good chance of sliding into the four-seed because the Fighting Irish don't have to play a conference title game. FiveThirtyEight's model does not. It gives the Irish a 28% right now and just a 31% if they win out and beat Stanford.

Oklahoma is the last team still in the picture. The Sooners would have to beat Oklahoma State and then win the Big 12 to have an 87% chance of making the field. But right now, they sit at just 24%.

No other team has more than a 27% chance of getting in, even if it wins out.

Saturday will be important for many teams, with matchups between Ohio State and Michigan, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and Alabama and Auburn. We'll know a lot more in just 48 hours.

For more coverage on the Crimson Tide, check out Bama Central .

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
College Sports
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Oklahoma 'eying' recently-hired head coach

Lincoln Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday, reportedly heading to USC to be their head coach. The Oklahoma Sooners will now be looking for a new head coach. According to Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, recently hired TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is somebody to keep a “close eye on” for the job. There is mutual interest between the two parties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Iowa State football: Rick Neuheisel believes Michigan State could poach Matt Campbell if Mel Tucker leaves

Matt Campbell has turned around the Iowa State football program since he arrived in time for the 2016 season, and the Cyclones appear to be headed for yet another winning campaign under his watch as the team currently sits at 6-3. And as has been the case in previous years, conversations continue to be had across college football on if Campbell — who has built a reputation on his loyalty to the Cyclones — would ever leave the program for greener pastures.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football Playoff#Fivethirtyeight#American Football#Nick Saban Co#Ohio State#Oklahoma State#Cowboys#Wolverines#Notre Dame#Irish#Stanford
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

