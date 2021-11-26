Salvation Army distributes meals in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Salvation Army handed out 300 meals to the community for Thanksgiving this afternoon.

Like last year, the giveaway was a drive-thru or walk-up for people to receive their meals.

This year, Allan Hancock College made a $2,500 donation to the Salvation Army to help the organization give out more meals to people in need.

Of the meals given out, 66 were delivered to seniors in the community and 35 were given to the homeless.

With Christmas just four weeks away, Santa Maria Salvation Army organizers say the need in the community remains high.

"People need food, people need support, we need toys for Christmas," Santa Maria Salvation Army Major Vicky Villanea said. "We have already started to prepare for Christmas time and Christmas distribution and we do not have the food to make the boxes of food and the toys for the children."

