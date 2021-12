Kirk Cousins' newfound aggressiveness pushing the ball downfield over the past two weeks has led to a pair of massive, season-saving victories for the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins completed 49 of 72 passes for 634 yards and five touchdowns in wins over the Chargers and Packers. That was a product of limiting the incessant checkdowns that were holding the Vikings' offense back for much of this season and instead, airing the ball out to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, who make up arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO