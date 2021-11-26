Marquette teams with Salvation Army to prep Thanksgiving feast

It’s a slam dunk to help others.

Members of the Marquette Men’s Basketball team took to the kitchen, helping prepare meals for the Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving feast.

A team huddle - but this time, it’s in the Salvation Army’s kitchen.

“It showed me I can’t thank anything for granted because it can be gone at any moment. just feels good to come here and prep meals with my teammates and stuff,” said player Justin Lewis.

Everyone, from players like Lewis to head coach Shaka Smart, all pitched in.

“It’s a day for us to understand what we’re grateful for and not just understand it but express it,” Smart said.

That expression, well received by the salvation army which hosted dozens of guests and their families.

“It created quite a stir in the residence, men who come to us have lost everything to their addiction but they haven’t lost the love of the game. And to have Marquette come and help is us heartwarming,” said Cpt. Steve Staneart of Salvation Army,

The chefs also appreciate the extra hands....

“I love it. It is a great opportunity for me. I enjoy the chance to teach someone,” said Andre Robertson.

While it is fun, Coach Smart said it is important making sure his team not only bonds with each other, but the community as well. Especially following such a difficult week here in southeastern Wisconsin.

“You have to find ways as a coach and as a parent to find ways to make sense of all that’s going on in the world,” Smart said. “I think the most important thing is the focus on them, the young people in our country and try to focus on what small things can be done to make things better.”

Marquette delivering with a key assist to the community on Thanksgiving Day.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip