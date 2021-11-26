ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

BLM Co-Founder Says Kyle Rittenhouse’s Support of Group Is “BS”

By Al Lindsey
 5 days ago

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse last week for his role in the shooting deaths of two men during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin has left many with a bad taste in their mouths, exacerbated by his recent assertion that he’s not a white supremacist and even supports Black Lives Matter. However,...

