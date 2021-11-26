Small businesses face labor shortages ahead of holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s holiday shopping time. Small businesses though are no stranger to the nationwide staffing shortages.

“I’ve been advertising for a manager for quite some time,” said Pam Carraway, Votre Boutique Owner. “Then just having sales staff willing to work, put in the hours because you work long hours during this time.”

To accommodate the busy holiday times, Carraway is trying to prepare for the crowds.

“I’m reaching out to past employees to see if they can come in and work and help us out because a lot of the college students who are employed here in this area wanna go home or go on vacation, and unfortunately that’s when I need them.” she said.

Despite staffing shortages, Carraway says you shouldn’t have to wait long. She says shopping local this year will help you find that perfect gift.

“I was in a meeting this morning and I took from it that like for instance Target is very low on supplies, well you come in our store and we are full of inventory,” Carraway said. “As a small business, we’ve got the inventory so you have choices here, you don’t have shipping issues, you don’t have backups and if it’s gonna fit. Come right here to the store, try it on, we’ll help you out and wrap it for you for free.”

Votre Boutique will be open in-store and online over the next few days with holiday discounts.

