UFC, MMA community celebrates Thanksgiving on social media

Today was Thanksgiving in the United States, and plenty of fighters and other figures in the MMA community took time to share the holiday with family, friends and loved ones.

Check below for the top Thanksgiving 2021 celebrations shared on social media.

UFC

Derek Brunson

Stephen Thompson

Max Holloway

Forrest Griffin

Jessica Eye

Dustin Poirier

Mike Perry

Kay Hansen

Peddy Pimblett

Shane Burgos

Chad Mendes

Stipe Miocic

Angela Hill

Lauren Murphy

Edson Barboza

Anthony Pettis

Yana Kunitskaya

Raufeon Stots

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Randy Costa

David Dvorak

Francis Ngannou

Jim Miller

Angela Lee

Diego Ferreira

Junior Dos Santos

Casey O'Neill

Amanda Nunes & Nina Ansaroff

Frankie Edgar

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.<

/p>