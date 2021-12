Real Madrid host Sevilla on Sunday night, as first play third in what promises to be an intriguing La Liga clash. Los Blancos have looked strong since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the dugout in the summer, currently enjoying a run of eight games in all competitions without defeat - seven wins and a draw. In their previous two, they claimed top spot in La Liga with a ruthless 4-1 victory over Granada before sealing a place in the Champions League knockout stage with a dominant 3-0 win over Sheriff.

