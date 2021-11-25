ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Makes ‘The Great’ So ... Great?

By Joanna Robinson
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Robinson and Chris Ryan break down their thoughts and feelings...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episodes 1 and 2

Mal and Joanna load up their quivers to dive headfirst into the double-episode premiere of the latest MCU limited series, Hawkeye (05:44). They break down Marvel’s approach to TV and why it is so unique (22:38) and even touch on the majesty of Rodgers: The Musical (72:46). Later Joanna is joined by series showrunner and executive producer Rhys Thomas to talk about bringing the show to life (and even a bit of LARPing) (1:41:29).
TV SERIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Great' continues to deliver history-making zingers

This series is a poor substitute for an accurate course on Russian history. But it continues to offer a master class on comedy. The zingers are even faster and fiercer in the second season that begins Friday, as the newly crowned Catherine (Elle Fanning) tries fending off political opponents and the sexual advances by her dethroned husband, Peter (Nicholas Hoult). The dialogue may be vulgar but it's so clever that you'll swear William Shakespeare was in the writers' room. Insults haven't been this wickedly witty since "Veep" went off the air. Hulu.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 With Darrell

Johnny takes a quick break from Spies, Lies, and Allies to bring you seasoned veteran Darrell Taylor’s perspective on Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars. They discuss the differences between the flagship show and All Stars, drama from past seasons, the absolutely draining deliberation between Darrell and Tina on the most recent episode of All Stars, and much more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu
The Ringer

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 9, Episode 10: “The Final”

The final is finally here, bakers. Kate and Amelia discuss their overall feelings about this season (0:30) before diving into a carrot cake signature challenge (14:30), Belgian bun technical challenge (21:00), and Mad Hatter–themed showstopper challenge (28:10). Then they hand out their awards for Soggiest Bottom, Best Brit Fit, Most Delicious Bake, and more (41:50).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Pen15’ to End With Season 2 on Hulu

“Pen15,” Hulu’s comedy series created by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end with its second season. The remaining episodes of the now final season will debut on the streamer on Dec. 3. A Hulu representative confirmed the news to Variety, stating that Erskine and Konkle “feel the story they wanted to tell has come to an end with the upcoming second half of Season 2.” “Hulu will continue to leave the door open for more ‘Pen15’ in the future and look forward to working with [Erskine and Konkle] again,” the rep continued. The ending of “Pen15” comes as somewhat of a surprise. The series...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 7, With Director Lorene Scafaria

Sean and Joanna get in their birthday best and discuss Episode 7 of Succession, “Too Much Birthday.” They break down what they believe may be the saddest episode of the series and walk down the compliment tunnel to discuss Kendall’s sad birthday bash. Later Joanna is joined by episode director Lorene Scafaria to talk about Shiv’s dancing, Logan’s emotional state, and more (65:09).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Survivor,’ Season 41, Episode 10

Tyson and Riley are joined by Sarah Lampert, the creator of Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia, to break down what all three agree is the best episode of the season. They discuss both challenges and the heroes and villains of the season. Plus, insights from Tyson on tribal council and Riley’s superlatives.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Ringer

The 12 Defining Scenes From ‘The Sopranos’

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman revisits 12 key scenes from The Sopranos that prove how funny, profound, and gut-wrenching the show could be. While YOUR personal favorite may not have made the cut (poor you), this list reflects the range of one of the small screen’s very best series.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Licorice Pizza’ and the Paul Thomas Anderson Rankings

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth feature film opens today in select theaters. Sean and Amanda have a spoiler-free conversation about the coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley (1:00). Then, Amanda allows Sean some room to work through his feelings and rank his favorite director’s movies from top to bottom (33:00).
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘Succession’ Season 3 Power Rankings, Week 7: Cash Out and F--- Off

Succession is all about power—who has the most, who can wield it the best, and who is disastrously blinded by it. So every week during Season 3, The Ringer will check in on how the hierarchy at Waystar Royco shifts with each passing episode. It’s safe to say everything is in disarray—and to steal a line from another HBO series, chaos can be a ladder.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ and Our Fab Five Beatles Albums

The weekend delivered a bountiful feast for Beatles fans: Peter Jackson’s epic, revelatory eight-hour Get Back documentary series on Disney+. Amanda and Sean talk about the film today and their favorite Beatles albums (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Penny Lane, whose film Listening to Kenny G is the latest installment of The Ringer’s Music Box series, which premieres on HBO and HBO Max Thursday night (49:00).
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ringer

Can Waystar Royco Win the Streaming Wars?

When you run a family business, there’s no such thing as work-life balance. So it is that, in the latest episode of Succession, Kendall Roy’s birthday party doubles as a deal site. Amid the canapés and compliment walls feting the “Notorious K.E.N.,” Roman laid the groundwork for Waystar Royco to acquire GoJo, a tech company owned by mercurial Swede Lukas Matsson. Over a urinal that only Lukas makes use of in the latest of many subplots to center on pee—“I can’t piss near other men due to we-don’t-know-what reason,” Roman explains—the youngest Roy son makes a semi-decent proposal: Waystar gets GoJo; Lukas gets money, and doesn’t even have to deal with Logan to receive it. After Lukas no-showed the patriarch earlier that day, Roman’s Midas touch is enough to get him back “in the conversation.” First installing a fascist, now hooking a big fish—Roman’s on a roll!
BUSINESS
The Ringer

Hometown Superlatives, Fashion Favorites, and Lingering Questions

Juliet and Callie discuss this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. They decide on date superlatives (12:08), discuss their fashion favorites of the week (32:06), and consider their biggest lingering questions about Michelle’s final episodes (40:00). Host: Juliet Litman. Guest: Callie Curry. Producer: Devon Manze.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Ringer

What’s J.K. Simmons’s Most Memorable Role?

J.K. Simmons competes on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt. The Academy Award–winning actor discusses his upcoming films National Champions and Being the Ricardos, his famous roles in Whiplash and Spider-Man, receiving compliments from Arnold Schwarzenegger, his emotional Oscars speech, the best Detroit athletes, and much more. Host: Kyle Brandt. Guest:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy