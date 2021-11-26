Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say

Officials at Yosemite National Park are warning people not to feed the animals after a woman was attacked by a buck.

Authorities say a woman attempted to feed the deer earlier this week when it became spooked and lunged at her with his antlers.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and was treated for a deep cut on her arm and some bruising on her chest.

It is illegal to feed or approach any wildlife in Yosemite National Park.