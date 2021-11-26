ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say

 5 days ago

Officials at Yosemite National Park are warning people not to feed the animals after a woman was attacked by a buck.

Authorities say a woman attempted to feed the deer earlier this week when it became spooked and lunged at her with his antlers.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and was treated for a deep cut on her arm and some bruising on her chest.

It is illegal to feed or approach any wildlife in Yosemite National Park.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

