Welcome to The Esquire Endorsement. Heavily researched. Thoroughly vetted. These picks are the best way to spend your hard-earned cash. I remember two key things about my first encounter with Uniqlo U's riff on the hoodie. First, being impressed. Second, being thankful that I didn't lose a damn arm as I reached for it. This was back in the era when the Christophe Lemaire-designed collection wasn't a mainstay but a one-off. Each new drop was announced to much fanfare, and seeing as it wasn't a sure thing that there'd ever be another one, folks weren't afraid to get their claws out in service of scoring that almost-annoyingly-well-priced piece from the lineup. I bought that hoodie. But if I'd put it down? I'd be telling you about the one that got away.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO