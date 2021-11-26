Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another busy night

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Brown (ankle) won't participate in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. After sitting out each of the Bucs' last three games plus a Week 9 bye due to the sprained ankle, Brown is no longer sporting a walking boot, but he has yet to rejoin his healthy teammates on the practice field. The seven-time Pro Bowler was able to work out on the side Thursday, but he'll likely need to be upgraded to at least limited participation in Saturday's practice just to take a questionable or doubtful tag into a Monday night matchup with the Giants. If Brown is ultimately sidelined for a fourth straight game, however, Tyler Johnson or Scotty Miller (toe) will likely serve as Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (foot).

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO