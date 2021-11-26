ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another busy night

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

David recorded eight tackles (five solo) and was credited with a quarterback hit in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rule out Antonio Brown for Monday Night Football

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was accused this week of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, coach Bruce Arians said Saturday. Brown has not played since suffering an ankle injury in...
NFL
USA Today

Giants-Buccaneers: 10 prop bets for 'Monday Night Football'

The New York Giants are back to work after a bye week, and an imposing test lies on the horizon. The Giants will travel to the Sunshine State for an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff on “Monday Night Football” against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants (3-6) earned an impressive win over Las Vegas in Week 9, and the Bucs (6-3) are sure to be angry after losing at Washington in Week 10.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavonte David#Giants#American Football
Sporting News

Is Saquon Barkley playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Buccaneers Week 11 Monday Night Football

It's been a frustrating season for Saquon Barkley owners, but it looks like the star running back is trending toward a return on Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. Given that he's playing in the last game on Week 11, fantasy football owners will be checking for injury updates all weekend as they finalize their start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 11 Monday Night Showdown DFS Primer (Giants at Buccaneers) PREMIUM

The Giants and Buccaneers close Week 11 in a projected blowout. However, it is a topsy-turvy season that is chock full of upsets. Will the Buccaneers be the latest upset victim? I don’t think so. However, the Giants might be getting a key contributor on the offense back this week, a plus for attempting to keep pace with the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will be without at least one integral member of the offense and maybe a second.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Brown: Missing another practice

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said Brown (ankle) won't participate in Friday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. After sitting out each of the Bucs' last three games plus a Week 9 bye due to the sprained ankle, Brown is no longer sporting a walking boot, but he has yet to rejoin his healthy teammates on the practice field. The seven-time Pro Bowler was able to work out on the side Thursday, but he'll likely need to be upgraded to at least limited participation in Saturday's practice just to take a questionable or doubtful tag into a Monday night matchup with the Giants. If Brown is ultimately sidelined for a fourth straight game, however, Tyler Johnson or Scotty Miller (toe) will likely serve as Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin (foot).
NFL
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley questionable vs. Buccaneers on Monday night

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a chance to make his much-anticipated return on Monday Night Football. The Giants have officially listed Barkley as questionable for the game against the Buccaneers. Barkley has played in just five games this season and carried 54 times for 195 yards. He’s been plagued...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Which Buccaneers players the NY Giants must shut down Monday night

The NY Giants are going to need to shutdown several of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ key players, if they’re going to pull off an upset Monday. The NYGiants head down to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on ‘Monday Night Football,’ aiming to pull off an upset of Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Inactive for Monday night

Vea (knee) is officially listed as inactive for Monday night's matchup against the Giants. Vea did not practice all week and came into Monday night unlikely to play. Rakeem Nunez-Roches should step in as the team's starting nose tackle against a New York rushing game that will have star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) back in the lineup.
NFL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 Giants-Buccaneers single-game tournaments

The Giants will head to Florida to face off against the Buccaneers in Week 11's Monday Night Football finale. Las Vegas sportsbooks opened the Giants as double-digit underdogs, but they will have a nearly full collection of weapons at their disposal, most notably Saquon Barkley (ankle). We’re going to leave Barkley out of our FanDuel single-game lineup this week, but his presence has the potential to provide the entire unit with a boost in DFS contests.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers vs. Giants odds, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 128-89 run

The New York Giants (3-6) are at the bottom of the NFC East and will face the NFC South's top team in a Week 11 matchup on Monday Night Football. They'll visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have dropped back-to-back games against the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team. Can they recover from their latest defeats and defend their home turf?
NFL
NESN

Did Another Buccaneers Player Give Antonio Brown A Fake Vaccination Card?

Antonio Brown could wind up in trouble with the league — and the law — after allegedly presenting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But according to his former personal chef, who originally blew the whistle on Brown’s antics, the team may need to concern itself with more than one player.
NFL
Big Blue View

Buccaneers 30, Giants 10: Stats, snaps, and PFF grades from another embarrassing loss

The New York Giants have slipped to 3-7 on the season following a 30-10 rout at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While there might have been a shock of optimism regarding the team over the bye week and coming into this game, the results were about as bad as we expected a month ago. We probably don’t need the numbers from the game to tell us that this was just a bad performance from the Giants.
NFL
NFL

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski active vs. Giants on Monday night

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿'s back in the fold for the reigning Super Bowl champions. For just the second time in seven games and the first time since Week 8, Gronkowski is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Gronk was questionable coming...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill another reason to stay thankful

The Buccaneers should be happy every time they see Taysom Hill’s name in the news. The Saints own the Buccaneers in the regular season. There is almost no way around it. Whether the quarterback is Jameis Winston, Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, or Trevor Siemian, Tampa has struggled to find an answer for New Orleans in recent years during the regular season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Busy, perfect in win

Succop made his sole field-goal attempt from 25 yards out and drilled all five extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. The Buccaneers' offense's efficiency capped Succop's overall production, but it was encouraging to see the veteran turn in his second consecutive perfect effort. Succop actually hasn't missed on a field-goal try since Week 7, inching his success rate in that category back up to 82.4 percent. That figure still leaves plenty of room for improvement, but Succop continues to hold plenty of fantasy appeal due to his attachment to Tampa Bay's offensive machine.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy