Penalties doom Cowboys in OT loss

ARLINGTON, TEXAS ( SILVER STAR NATION ) — In the end it came down to overtime and a pass interference penalty as the Las Vegas Raiders edged the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in a Thanksgiving thriller at AT&T Stadium.

The Raiders lead the entire game until a burst of Cowboys offense in the fourth quarter left things tied 33-33 at the end of regulation.

In a game that had a little bit of everything, including a Tony Pollard 100-yard kickoff return for a Cowboys touchdown, the Raiders prevailed with a short field goal with just over four minutes left in the overtime period.

The Cowboys had the Raiders at third down and eighteen yards before cornerback Anthony Brown suffered his fourth pass interference penalty of the game. The penalty gave the Raiders the ball deep in Cowboys territory and kicker Daniel Carlson won the game on what amounted to an extra point kick.

The Cowboys fall to 7 and 4 with the loss, while the Raiders improve to 6 and 5 with the win.

