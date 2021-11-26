Wind rips apart Burbank domed studio under construction linked to Vegas project
Thursday's powerful winds tore apart a Burbank studio under construction, sending debris littering throughout the streets. The project off Hollywood Way near the Hollywood Burbank Airport is a dome-shaped studio being built for Madison Square Garden Entertainment. The studio was to be used to produce content for the new MSG Sphere, a spherical 17,500-seat venue set to open in Las Vegas in 2023. The strong winds stripped the dome down to its metal frame, sending debris tumbling through the streets nearby.
