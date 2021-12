TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo residents are trying to make sense of the gun violence this year and the toll it's taking on families. One scene after another we've seen families torn apart by the loss of a son, a mother, a father, or a friend. Ivra McCory was best friends with 19-year-old Javonti McCray, who was gunned down almost two weeks ago in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO