The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO