WATCH: Fort Carson soldiers compete in honor of fallen brothers
FORT CARSON, Colo.— Soldiers at Fort Carson Military Base participated in some friendly competition today in honor of those who fell in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest, one of the bloodiest battles fought during World War II.
