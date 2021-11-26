ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 2M More People Will Shop Between Thanksgiving And Cyber Monday This Year Than Last

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Retail Federation forecasts record holiday spending, predicting retail sales...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Daily Mail

In-store shopping drops 28% from pre-pandemic levels of 2019 this Black Friday: More people are shopping online with sales up 10% from last year

Despite retailers being on track to hit record sales this holiday season, in-store shopping remained at significantly lower levels than before the pandemic this Black Friday. Stores reopened on Friday, and shopper visits increased by 47.5 percent compared to 2020, but fell by 28.3 percent when compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Here's How to Buy a PS5 at Walmart On Cyber Monday

Walmart's first big PS5 restock for the holiday season happened on November 22nd, but if you missed out it looks as though another opportunity is on the horizon. Walmart has confirmed that the next PS5 restock will be available to buy starting on Cyber Monday, November 29th at 9am PST / 12pm EST for Walmart+ members only. That said, you might want to take advantage of that 15-day free Walmart+ trial now then cancel it before the cutoff date if you don't wish to continue.
RETAIL
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
yaktrinews.com

More people plan to shop in-store this year. Here’s why

PULLMAN, Wash. — Have you made your list and checked it twice?. New research shows more holiday shopping will be done in local stores this year. Supply chain issues and even the pandemic are impacting what people buy and where. A new report from the Washington State University Carson College...
PULLMAN, WA
superhits1027.com

More Than 53.4 Million People Expected To Travel Over Thanksgiving Holiday

According to Triple-A, over 53 million people will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday. With looser COVID restrictions more people will hit the road and the friendly skies. Although travel is at pre-pandemic levels, gas prices won’t be with the Western part of the United States seeing higher prices at the pump.
TRAVEL
10NEWS

Yes, Cyber Monday got its start because people shopped online at work

Thanksgiving weekend officially kicks off the holiday shopping season in the United States. Nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. In 2020, Cyber Monday became the biggest online shopping...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Cyber Monday Broke Records Last Year. Can Retailers Do It Again?

Retailers could have a tough time beating last year’s record Cyber Monday sales volumes as pandemic restrictions ease, inventory wanes because of snarls in the supply chain and consumers watch their spending amid rising inflation. Many promotions also began days before Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions officially started as...
RETAIL
WAAY-TV

Tips to shop safely on Cyber Monday

Each year, Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days. Adobe Analytics predicts this Cyber Monday will be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history. There are risks with online shopping though. WAAY 31 shares some tips on how you can shop safely. People across the country...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
USA Today

Shop the best REI Cyber Monday sales on outdoor gear, clothes and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the outdoor enthusiast in your life? Today's your lucky day. Right now you can snag massive markdowns on everything from hiking gear to outerwear at the REI Cyber Monday sale.
SHOPPING
myfox28columbus.com

Cyber Monday steals and deals, where to shop and save this year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for Cyber Monday steals, retailers are prepared to help consumers save big this year. Cyber Monday deals are expected to bring in billions of dollars as shoppers continue to spend after Black Friday. At Best Buy, gadgets like the Google Chromebook and Apple...
COLUMBUS, OH
kusi.com

“Why do people shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday?” The psychological reason why

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nov. 29 is Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving Thursday, and Black Friday, a day to online shop “great deals”. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with SDSU Assistant Professor of Marketing, Eesha Sharma Ph.D, about the psychological part of shopping and the deeper issues on why people shop these holidays.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KBAT 99.9

Cyber Monday Shopping In Midland Odessa Is A Bigger Deal This Year Than Years Past

If you listen to all the reports-the News media has us all certain that supply chains are in jeopardy and are super slow, and that no matter what we're looking for-it's going to be out of stock for the foreseeable future because there's little to no cargo movement happening across the United States. Whether it's building materials for all the Contractors and do-it-yourselfers or just a unique Christmas gift for Grandma--don't count on it being in stores locally. In some cases--there's actually some truth to those stories. Take, for example, Bath and Bodyworks in the Mall. Items were flying off store shelves with that amazing Black Friday deal they had--something crazy like buy three, get three free, or something... I haven't been back in a few days, so maybe the shelves are fully stocked once again. But for a while there it was looking like you'd have to wait till NEXT Christmas if you wanted something.
MIDLAND, TX
SPY

Shop These $25 & Under Last-Minute Cyber Monday Deals: Home Goods, Gadgets, Christmas Decor

Cyber Week is officially here, and the Black Friday savings don’t have to end! We hope you’ve scored some fantastic tech deals, TV deals, clothing discounts and much more. Pretty much everything under the sun is discounted in some capacity at this time of the year, and we’re here to guide you through the maze of percentages, lighting deals and half-off promotions. This time around, we’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday/Cyber Week deals under $25 so you can shop on a budget easily. We’re always on the lookout for affordable deals and stocking stuffers, and right now you can buy a...
SHOPPING

