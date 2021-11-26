Nearly 2M More People Will Shop Between Thanksgiving And Cyber Monday This Year Than Last

If you listen to all the reports-the News media has us all certain that supply chains are in jeopardy and are super slow, and that no matter what we're looking for-it's going to be out of stock for the foreseeable future because there's little to no cargo movement happening across the United States. Whether it's building materials for all the Contractors and do-it-yourselfers or just a unique Christmas gift for Grandma--don't count on it being in stores locally. In some cases--there's actually some truth to those stories. Take, for example, Bath and Bodyworks in the Mall. Items were flying off store shelves with that amazing Black Friday deal they had--something crazy like buy three, get three free, or something... I haven't been back in a few days, so maybe the shelves are fully stocked once again. But for a while there it was looking like you'd have to wait till NEXT Christmas if you wanted something.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO