ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Brcb_0d712wjf00
A child was hit by vehicle in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Thursday in Tacoma, police confirmed.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 56th Street. Police said a car was driving through a parking lot and the boy ran between two cars, getting hit by one of the vehicles.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, the Tacoma Police Department confirmed.

The department also said the driver didn’t show signs of impairment and no one has been arrested.

More news from KIRO 7

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two-alarm fire damages Queen Anne home

SEATTLE — A two-alarm fire broke out at a Queen Anne home Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Seventy-five firefighters responded around 2 p.m. to a call of heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home in Queen Anne. According to Seattle Fire, the initial fire was on the second...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Cars
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

Queen Anne home destroyed in fire

SEATTLE — A collapsed roof, busted windows and charred walls are all that’s left after a fire ripped through a Queen Anne home Tuesday. The flames broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of West Highland Drive, just a few doors down from the iconic Kerry Park.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

12-week-old cat rescued from tree in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 12-week-old cat was rescued Wednesday morning after being stuck in a tree in Bellevue. When the fire department arrived, Phoenix the cat was beyond the reach of their ladders. Fire officials called Canopy Cat Rescue to come save her. The non-profit group specializes in rescuing cats...
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kiro 7
KIRO 7 Seattle

City of Seattle reaches $3.5 million settlement with family of Charleena Lyles

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle reached a $3.5 million settlement with the family of Charleena Lyles, who was shot and killed by SPD officers in 2017. Lyles, 30-year-old pregnant mother of four, had called police to report a burglary at her apartment in June 2017. Officers say that when they arrived, she lunged at them with a knife. Family members have insisted that Lyles had mental health problems and that police failed to de-escalate the situation before opening fire.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Texas woman pulled gun over parking space

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas woman is facing charges after police said she threatened people with a gun. Rossie Dennis is accused of pointing a gun at a victim and threatening to pull the trigger in a fight over a parking spot, KIII reported. In a Facebook post, Corpus...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy