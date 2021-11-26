2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Tacoma

A child was hit by vehicle in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car Thursday in Tacoma, police confirmed.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 56th Street. Police said a car was driving through a parking lot and the boy ran between two cars, getting hit by one of the vehicles.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, the Tacoma Police Department confirmed.

The department also said the driver didn’t show signs of impairment and no one has been arrested.

