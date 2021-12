“The world feels pretty stuck in taking on its biggest issues—things like poverty, climate change, inequality,” says Brookings Senior Fellow John McArthur in this debut episode of “17 Rooms,” a podcast about actions, insights, and community for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the people driving them. In this new podcast, McArthur—who directs the Center for Sustainable Development at Brookings, and co-host Zia Khan—senior vice president for innovation at The Rockefeller Foundation, talk with thought leaders and practitioners who are pushing to make change across all 17 of the SDGs as part of the 17 Rooms initiative, where people from diverse backgrounds meet in their own “Rooms,” one for each of the SDGs, to identify concrete actions they can take over the next 12-18 months toward the Goals.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO