ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Four Sisters Cafe in Roseville has reopened after being closed for 22 months because of the pandemic and then renovations. "We closed back in March of 2020 thinking we'd only be closed for two weeks and ended up kind of taking a conservative approach, closed the entire time because it was so unpredictable and just kind of take advantage of the time and stay home with our kids for the first time ever," said Lisa Lees, a sister, and co-owner of the cafe.

6 DAYS AGO