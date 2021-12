The pieces are moving on the chess board that is “Dexter: New Blood,” and Dexter Morgan isn’t quite the king in this situation. More like a rook who took a pawn and now all hell is breaking loose around it. In the first episode, Dexter went back to his old ways, killing Matt Caldwell. He, of course, is the Iron Lake mayor’s son, who killed 5 people and got of scot-free. The police swarm Dexter’s cabin but don’t suspect him, for the time being. He’s rusty, but it looks like he’s going to get away with this one. Unless, Kurt Caldwell, Iron Lake mayor, throws a wrench into the plan.

