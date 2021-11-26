ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AgroFresh Solutions to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s AgriFood Tech Innovations Virtual Forum

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) announced that Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually at Canaccord Genuity’s AgriFood Tech Innovations Virtual Forum. The Company will host a...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Hearthfire Holdings Announces Completion of Indiana Portfolio Acquisition

WEST CHESTER, PA — Hearthfire Holdings announced it recently completed the acquisition of five self-storage properties as part of Hearthfire Growth Fund II. “With this acquisition, Hearthfire Capital’s self-storage assets under management now include 11 facilities, 2,534 units, and 374,507 net rentable square feet,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Hearthfire Holdings Sergio Altomare. “The combined value of the portfolio is over $40 million.”
INDIANA STATE
TheStreet

Former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Joins General Atlantic

The former chief executive officer of Mastercard, Ajay Banga, has joined General Atlantic as vice chairman, the private equity firm said. Banga will start advising the private equity firm on strategic matters, its investment teams and over 165 growth companies globally on Jan. 1. He will focus on financial inclusion...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Appoints Linda Szyper to Board Of Directors

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced the recentl appointment of Linda Szyper to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Szyper brings extensive healthcare and pharmaceutical knowledge with expertise anchored in more than 30 years of experience that spans both pharmaceutical sales and marketing as well as healthcare communications services. Most recently, Ms. Szyper served as the Chief Operating Officer of McCann Health, a global healthcare communications company, where she was responsible for the development and overall operations of the global healthcare network. On Harmony’s Board of Directors, she will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

Mobile Video Devices and ScreenBeam Forge Distribution Partnership for Wireless Presentation and Collaboration Innovations

— Audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) announced it was recently selected as the newest distribution partner for ScreenBeam Inc., a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions. Through the new agreement, MVD will work with systems integrators and resellers to bring ScreenBeam solutions to enterprise, higher education, and SMB (small and medium business) customers across North America.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Unisys Acquires Unified Endpoint Management Expert Mobinergy

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced it recently acquired Mobinergy™, which specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand and will focus on growing Mobinergy activities globally to expand its UEM business. Mobinergy, which has operations in France, the UK...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Innovator#Canaccord Genuity#Agrofresh Solutions#Agfs#Company
MyChesCo

EPAM Wins LinkedIn’s Best Culture of Learning Talent Award

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced that it won the ‘Best Culture of Learning’ Award at the 2021 LinkedIn Talent Awards. The award recognizes EPAM’s investment in creating learning and development opportunities for employees to grow in their careers. “We are honored to be recognized for our...
BUSINESS
techwire.net

Technology Department Schedules Virtual Vendor Forum

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. The California Department of Technology has scheduled its next virtual CDT Vendor Forum for Dec. 8. The department presents the events periodically as a way of sharing news and updates with the vendor community and to gather feedback from those doing business in technology with state government.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MyChesCo

Axalta Named 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) was recently named the 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. The annual Best Practices award recognizes Axalta for developing innovative coatings that address OEMs’ evolving needs in designing lighter-weight vehicles and exterior components and for its leadership in innovation and the commercialization of highly efficient coating solutions.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Penske Logistics Receives Supplier Award from Novelis

— Penske Logistics was recently recognized with a North America Supplier award from Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. As a leading provider of dedicated transportation to Novelis North America, Penske is an essential component of its closed-loop aluminum supply chain serving top automakers. The Novelis North...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

VSBLTY, 911inform Make First Deployment of ‘Total Solutions’ Security Software

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) announced that a joint system integration with 911inform has been recently completed, tested, and deployed to multiple customers across the United States. The “Total Security Platform” provides police, first responders and local onsite personnel with the ability to access data instantly and gain situational awareness from VSBLTY’s industry-leading Vector™ software through its partnership with 911inform.
SOFTWARE
MyChesCo

Spouting Rock Asset Management Announces Joint Venture with Australia’s Bell Asset Management

BRYN MAWR, PA — Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC announced a joint venture with Bell Asset Management, an Australia-based global equities specialist manager. The Company states that the strategic partnership will create a distribution platform for Bell Asset Management’s global equity strategies in the Americas, including the development of a collective investment trust. Led by CIO Ned Bell and co-Portfolio Manager Adrian Martuccio, Bell Asset Management provides long-only, fundamental/bottom-up global equity solutions to a diversified investor base, including institutional, wholesale, retail and high-net-worth clients. The firm has a long history of managing assets for US Pension Funds and offers both global all and SMID cap strategies. Additionally, Bell is committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues within its investment process. Their disciplined framework is combined with stewardship and ESG-specific activities such as screening, analysis, active engagement and proxy voting with companies within the portfolios.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MediCapture Announces Record Third Quarter For 2021

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — MediCapture, Inc. has announced record sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Soon to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the company is experiencing accelerated growth spurred by new product releases and strong demand for its DICOM Made Easy™ software — a comprehensive DICOM solution that streamlines communications between medical video recorders and hospital information systems (HIS), including PACS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

EPAM Debuts New Cloud-Powered Digital Clinical Trials Platform

NEWTOWN, PA — Clinical trials are a key step to bringing new pharmaceutical drugs to market, but they are also faced with an increasing number of challenges, from recruitment challenges to missed enrollment targets and patient dropouts. Accordingly, the pharmaceutical industry is quickly pivoting away from “site-centric” to “patient-centric” clinical trials.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

Tara Bunch Joins Vanguard’s Board of Directors

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard announced the recent election of Tara Bunch to its board of directors and to the board of trustees of each of the Vanguard funds. Ms. Bunch is the head of global operations at Airbnb, overseeing customer service, trust and safety, and payments for Hosts and guests in more than 220 countries and regions. With more than three decades of experience leading global teams in the consumer technology industry, Ms. Bunch formerly served as the vice president of AppleCare at Apple and as senior vice president at Hewlett Packard.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MTTI and Monrol Sign Clinical Supply Agreement

WEST CHESTER, PA — Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. announced their recent agreement with Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) for the supply of the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added 177Lu (n.c.a. 177Lu). Eczacıbaşı-Monrol entered the theranostic market in 2019 as one of the few producers of Lutetium-177 worldwide and since then has provided...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy