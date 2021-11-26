ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Merkel raises prospect of sanctions as Russia tensions build

By Patrick Donahue, Piotr Skolimowski
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s departing leader, Angela Merkel, raised the prospect of the European Union imposing new sanctions if tensions with Russia and Belarus don’t subside. The chancellor, who will likely turn her office over to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz in the next two weeks, cited the Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border,...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine has deployed half its army to Donbass conflict zone

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of deploying half of its army or 125,000 troops to Donbass, a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have been battling Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The accusation was levelled by Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Hits Back as NATO Warns Moscow Against Attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia would be...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Union#Social Democrat#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Polish#Eu#Soviet#Nato
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
CNBC

Prepare sanctions on Russia and ramp up military cooperation, Ukraine tells NATO

"We will call on the allies to join Ukraine in putting together a deterrence package," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on arrival for talks with his NATO counterparts in Riga. Ukraine urged NATO on Wednesday to boost military cooperation with Kyiv and prepare a package of measures, including...
MILITARY
investing.com

U.S. tells Russia to pull back from Ukraine or face painful sanctions

RIGA (Reuters) - The United States urged Russia on Wednesday to pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border, warning that a Russian invasion would provoke sanctions that would hit Moscow harder than any imposed until now. "We don't know whether President (Vladimir) Putin has made the decision to invade....
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

NATO Says Economic Sanctions an Option to Counter Russia

RIGA (Reuters) - NATO has a range of options should Russia use force against Ukraine, including economic, financial and political measures, the secretary-general of the Western defence alliance said on Wednesday. "We have a wide range of options to make sure that Russia will be confronted with serious consequences if...
POLITICS
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy