Digital Technology Supercluster launches Earth X-ray for low-impact mining project

By MINING.com Editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s “Digital Technology Supercluster” announced Thursday the launch of the Earth X-ray for Low-Impact Mining project. The project aims to deliver a new discovery platform that will help mining exploration companies to precision-target deposits beneath the Earth’s surface in a way that changes the economics of discovery and increases the sustainable...

