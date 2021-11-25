We went down to the Reclaim The Streets rally against gender-based violence in Newcastle

The annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign runs from November 25th, UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th, UN International Human Rights Day. Each year advocates and activists raise awareness to the fact that across the globe, girls, women, transgender, and gender nonbinary individuals are targeted victims of violence simply because of their gender identity or gender expression. According to the UN’s latest estimates, nearly 1 in 3 women aged 15 years or older, around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner, or both, at least once in their lifetime, indicating that levels of violence against women and girls have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

