ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

We went down to the Reclaim The Streets rally against gender-based violence in Newcastle

By Joshua Aitken, Charlie Watson, Hannah Fitzhugh, Annie Valle
The Tab
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article10.45 – Final roundup. We’re rounding off coverage for tonight, thanks for following us, to see more of our coverage and interviews, head over to The Newcastle Tab’s Instagram @thetabnewcastle . It’s been a great night with lots of energy and enthusiasm. Hopefully we start to see change with...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthing.ca

‘Home is the most dangerous place for women’: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

In 2018, Time Magazine published an article titled “Home Is the ‘Most Dangerous Place’ for Women Around the World.” Since then, its headline has reverberated globally. It’s repeated annually during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which begins on Nov. 25. The finding that inspired the headline came from a 2018 study by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.
SOCIETY
TrendHunter.com

Anti-Gender Violence Campaigns

AleXsandro Palombo, the renowned artist and activist, recently launched a new campaign that seeks to raise awareness about gendered violence. The new series of works is entitled 'She reported him, but she was killed anyway' and underscores the horrific consequences of violence against women -- a crime that is largely unpunished.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northumbria University#Women S Street Watch Ncl
BBC

Reclaim the Night: Women call for safer streets at night

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Derby and Nottingham calling for safer streets. The Reclaim the Night marches in both cities saw up to 300 people voice their concerns on harassment, misogyny and safety at night. It was the first time the event has been held in Derby.
PROTESTS
globalvoices.org

In Turkey women faced rubber bullets, tear gas from police as they marched to end gender-based violence

Hundreds of women took the streets in Istanbul to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25. However, protestors were met with police violence, including tear gas and rubber bullets, as they tried to break through barricades to march on a busy pedestrian street. Similar protests took place across other cities, including the capital Ankara.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

‘Shadow Pandemic’ of Violence Against Women Flows Into the Streets

The public sphere has historically provided women with an escape from certain acts of violence, particularly those at home. However, the lockdowns and economic downturns countries are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pushing violence beyond the walls of the home, with 4-in10 women now reporting they feel more unsafe in public spaces than before, according to a recently published report by the United Nations.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
x1071.com

Madison officials take part in 16-day campaign to prevent gender-based violence

MADISON, Wis. — A group in Madison is working to call attention to what it calls a “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence. The Zonta Club of Madison met with local law enforcement officials and community leaders Wednesday morning. The group said women across the area face gender-based attacks daily and is taking part in a 16-day international campaign to prevent those attacks.
MADISON, WI
queenseagle.com

Awareness initiative against gender-based violence highlights pandemic impact

The annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign runs from November 25th, UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th, UN International Human Rights Day. Each year advocates and activists raise awareness to the fact that across the globe, girls, women, transgender, and gender nonbinary individuals are targeted victims of violence simply because of their gender identity or gender expression. According to the UN’s latest estimates, nearly 1 in 3 women aged 15 years or older, around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner, or both, at least once in their lifetime, indicating that levels of violence against women and girls have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPI News

Men's Leadership in Gender-based Violence Prevention is a Social Justice Imperative

Jackson Katz, Ph.D., is an educator, author, filmmaker and cultural theorist who is internationally renowned for his pioneering scholarship and activism on issues of gender, race and violence. He has long been a major figure and thought leader in the growing global movement of men working to promote gender equality and prevent gender violence. Join Jackson as he talks through sexual violence, it's impact on women, and how BOTH genders (especially men) can work towards improving precautionary measures to reduce sexual violence.
SOCIETY
The Tab

How Cambridge celebrated International Trans Day of Remembrance

International Transgender Day of Remembrance was observed this past Saturday to mark the end of Transgender Awareness Week. Several colleges – from Queens’ to Murray Edwards – hoisted the trans flag. It warms my heart to say there’s been progress at Cambridge. But there’s so much hate that I felt...
SOCIETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father cut up shirts as punishment

A father accused of murdering his six-year-old son cut up two of his football shirts in front of him as a punishment, a court heard. Thomas Hughes told a jury it had left his son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, "visibly upset". His partner Emma Tustin, 32, is accused of fatally harming Arthur...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
WORLD
The Independent

Police warn e-scooter retailers not to ‘exploit’ customers

Police have accused retailers of selling private e-scooters without making customers fully aware they cannot legally be used on public land.The Metropolitan Police said many riders are being fined and having their vehicles seized after not being given “sufficient explanation and guidance” when they made the purchase.It has partnered with Transport for London in writing to retailers urging them not to “exploit” their customers as thousands of e-scooters are expected to be sold in the run-up to Christmas.Private e-scooters can only legally be used on private land in the UK but are a common sight on roads and pavements in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

Cardiff Uni debates trans rights on campus following staff’s letter to withdraw from Stonewall

The LGBTQ+ society’s Presidents, Elizabeth and Em, were recently involved in a virtual meeting where they had hoped efforts would be made to make trans staff and students feel safer at university. The meeting comes after a transphobic letter urging Cardiff University to cut ties with Stonewall (an LGBTQ+ charity) was written and published by selected lecturers.
EDUCATION
Portsmouth Herald

Commentary: We are committed to ending violence against transgender community

On Saturday, Nov. 20, we honor Transgender Day of Rememberance -- an important day for members of the LGBTQ+ community and our allies. On this day, we all step back to memorialize those in our community who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. This is an day to remember the beautiful and significant lives of those who were tragically taken from us too soon because of anti-transgender bigotry, hatred, and violence.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy